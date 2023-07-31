Hong Kong
Cordis launches ‘The Ocean’s Finest Seafood Buffet’

  • Restaurants
  • Cordis, Hong Kong, Mong Kok
Shanghai Street hotel Cordis Hong Kong is doubling down on seafood this month with its latest ‘The Ocean’s Finest Seafood Buffet’. Starting at $758 for adults and $498 for children for dinner, the establishment will be offering an all-you-can-eat experience filled with fresh oysters, child lobster, snow crab legs, brown crabs, Argentina red prawn sashimi, and more. Once you’ve had enough seafood, you can also indulge in the rest of their extensive buffet offerings, including the signature barbecued pork loin and live Peking duck station – both curated by the Michelin-starred Ming Court – or seafood paella, okonomiyaki live station, Chiu-Chow oyster congee, Chinese double-boiled soup, and plenty more. To accompany your feast, patrons can enjoy free-flow soft drinks and juices for $58 per person or house sparkling wine, house wines, draught beer, juices, and soft drinks for $78 per person. Cordis is also offering 15 percent off for anyone booking between now and April 6, so make your reservations soon!

Event website:
www.cordishotels.com/en/hong-kong
Address:
Cordis, Hong Kong
555 Shanghai Street
Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
3552 3028
cdhkg.info@cordishotels.com

