Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Coucou Hotpot

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok
  • Recommended
Coucou Hotpot
Photograph: Courtesy Coucou HotpotCoucou Hotpot
Advertising

Time Out says

With over 60 restaurants across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and more, Coucou Hotpot specialises in both modern Taiwanese hotpot as well as the island’s beloved fresh made tea beverages. The franchise’s Hong Kong branch offers a range of fan-favourite soup bases including fish maw and chicken soup, tomato and beef shank soup, Sichuan spicy soup, and their signature Taiwanese spicy soup, made with chicken and beef bones cooked in broth for six hours before adding in a myriad of Chinese medicinal herbs and spices and cooking it for another two hours.

Details

Address:
Shop 406, 4/F, MOKO, 193 Prince Edward Road West, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
2701 9939
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-12am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!