With over 60 restaurants across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and more, Coucou Hotpot specialises in both modern Taiwanese hotpot as well as the island’s beloved fresh made tea beverages. The franchise’s Hong Kong branch offers a range of fan-favourite soup bases including fish maw and chicken soup, tomato and beef shank soup, Sichuan spicy soup, and their signature Taiwanese spicy soup, made with chicken and beef bones cooked in broth for six hours before adding in a myriad of Chinese medicinal herbs and spices and cooking it for another two hours.