Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Creo by Brentwood (Kennedy Town)

  • Restaurants
  • Kennedy Town
creo by brentwood kennedy town
Photograph: Courtesy Creo by Brentwood
Advertising

Time Out says

After the opening of their Kowloon Bay branch, Creo by Brentwood has now opened a new location in Kennedy Town with a water theme, featuring a mural created by local artist Zoie Lam, AKA Zlism. Zlism’s mural portrays the neighbourhood in whimsical shades of blue, green, and yellow, featuring elements of Kennedy Town such as Sai Wan Estate, trams, and the harbour. For coffee, Creo highlights artisanal local retailers and roasters, along with a house blend and seasonal single origin hand dripped coffee that changes every month. Whether you’re in the mood for a light lunch or want to enjoy a range of sweet treats, Creo’s menu has an extensive selection of choices available.

Details

Address:
G/F, 40 Forbes Street, Kennedy Town
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/creobybrentwood
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 9.30am-6.30pm
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.