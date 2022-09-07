Creo by Brentwood (Kennedy Town)

Time Out says

After the opening of their Kowloon Bay branch, Creo by Brentwood has now opened a new location in Kennedy Town with a water theme, featuring a mural created by local artist Zoie Lam, AKA Zlism. Zlism’s mural portrays the neighbourhood in whimsical shades of blue, green, and yellow, featuring elements of Kennedy Town such as Sai Wan Estate, trams, and the harbour. For coffee, Creo highlights artisanal local retailers and roasters, along with a house blend and seasonal single origin hand dripped coffee that changes every month. Whether you’re in the mood for a light lunch or want to enjoy a range of sweet treats, Creo’s menu has an extensive selection of choices available.