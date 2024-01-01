Time Out says

Casual sandwich shop Croque, which specialises in affordable sandwiches with a French twist, is the newest addition to Central’s dining scene. Here, customers can sink their teeth into sarnies filled to the brim with ingredients like ham and Emmental cheese in the Croque Monsieur ($88); smoked salmon with horseradish cream and salmon roe in the Captain Hook ($128); or homemade confit duck with Emmental cheese and orange balsamic sauce in the Angry Duck ($128). If you’re still feeling hungry, Croque’s menu also offers side dishes like fries ($40), fresh coleslaw ($40), tomatoes with pesto ($40), as well as indulgent desserts such as French toast brulee topped with whipped mascarpone cream ($78), or a creamy Hokkaido sundae ($68).