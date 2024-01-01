Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Croque

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. croque
    Photograph: Courtesy Croque
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. croque
    Photograph: Courtesy Croque
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Casual sandwich shop Croque, which specialises in affordable sandwiches with a French twist, is the newest addition to Central’s dining scene. Here, customers can sink their teeth into sarnies filled to the brim with ingredients like ham and Emmental cheese in the Croque Monsieur ($88); smoked salmon with horseradish cream and salmon roe in the Captain Hook ($128); or homemade confit duck with Emmental cheese and orange balsamic sauce in the Angry Duck ($128). If you’re still feeling hungry, Croque’s menu also offers side dishes like fries ($40), fresh coleslaw ($40), tomatoes with pesto ($40), as well as indulgent desserts such as French toast brulee topped with whipped mascarpone cream ($78), or a creamy Hokkaido sundae ($68).

Details

Address:
1 Lyndhurst Tower, 78 Wellington St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-9.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.