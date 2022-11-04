Time Out says

Wan Chai's Crust Italian expands its offerings as it brings the taste of authentic street food from Naples and the coastal town of Sorrento to Tseung Kwan O’s south waterfront promenade with the opening of Crust Sorrento. This harbourside restaurant incorporates shades of blue and white in its furniture and interior design, creating a vibrant and visually appealing environment to dine in. Expect Napoli-style pizzas, such as sisona pizza ($158) topped with burrata or carbonara pizza ($148), as well as a large selection of pasta, including gnocchi, tagliatelle, and more. Aside from Italian classics, guests can try regional specialities like sandwich-style focaccia with mascarpone, mortadella, and pistachio ($128) and eggplant with tomato sauce and ricotta ($138).