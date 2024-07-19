Founded by two sisters, Cuít is a humble bakery-slash-cafe tucked away from Sai Kung's bustling harbourfront. The store specialises in crafting high-quality sourdough loaves that are made in-house and baked daily. Customers can enjoy Cuít's sourdough bread in standard varieties such as multigrain and country white, or flavoured with sweet and savoury add-ins like figs and walnuts, caramelised onion, or olives. The store's menu consists of pastries such as scones, cookies, and sourdough banana bread that are equally as delightful to enjoy.



Aside from serving their bread with homemade condiments – including numerous types of butter, fruit preserves, and balsamic vinegar with olive oil – Cuít also whips up irresistible sandwiches generously filled with ingredients such as mortadella and stracciatella cheese with scallion ginger or fried market fish dressed in house-made tartare sauce.