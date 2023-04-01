Cultivate second anniversary special tasting menu

Time Out says

In celebration of its second anniversary, chef Leonard Cheung’s Cultivate will be launching a special time-limited tasting menu at the end of this month featuring all their most popular, signature dishes, along with new interpretations of them to give patrons a fresh experience. Highlights include the beloved Nasturtium which matches the edible flower with whey sorbet, nasturtium leaves, green apples on a lemon crumble, and topped with olive oil and white balsamic mist; the Swiss Chard with Brandt prime rib and winter black truffles; the sous vide white asparagus with uni, orange juice, miso butter, tarragon, and Zuwaigani crab mix; and the maitake mushroom with butter, pho broth, foie gras, goji berries, and Thai basil. The special menu will run from March 25 to April 1 and reservations are now open.