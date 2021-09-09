Visitors to the Curator Creative Cafe will be led on a multisensory journey filled with coffee, food, and of course, art. A wide range of Asian cuisine – from Japanese to Thai to local Hong Kong food – is on the menu, with each dish beautifully presented as though it's an art piece.

On the coffee front, the cafe has collaborated with M2M Coffee to present a series of beverages made with Yunan Menglian coffee beans, which provides a smooth, rich tone of hazelnut with a strong rum aroma and a lingering aftertaste of cocoa. To make your visit all the more special, customers can choose to print a personal photograph or a piece of artwork onto their own drinks (cold beverages only) with the cafe's colour printing machine from Korea.

The cafe will also incorporate different food and drink items into its menu to coincide with the latest exhibitions at the soon-to-open museum, giving you all the more reasons to visit time and again.