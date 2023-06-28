Hong Kong
Curry Kingdom

  • Restaurants
  • Sha Tin
Curry Kingdom at Sha Tin’s New Town Plaza is a one-stop destination for authentic Asian curry dishes. This restaurant has teamed up with Singaporean sauce brand Amocan to bring diners a variety of curries from Thailand, Singapore, India, and Japan. From mild Japanese curry served with pork cutlet rice to fragrant Thai green curry noodles with duck breast, Curry Kindgom’s offerings will transport your taste buds to different destinations across the continent. Aside from curry, the pan-Asian restaurant also has a variety of sweet and savoury snacks for diners to enjoy, like acar pickled pineapples, vegetarian meat and papadum, as well as homemade caramel popcorn and red bean mille-feuille.

Details

Address:
Shop 703A, New Town Plaza Phase 1, 18 Shatin Centre St, Shatin
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2612 2261
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-10pm
