Curry Kingdom at Sha Tin’s New Town Plaza is a one-stop destination for authentic Asian curry dishes. This restaurant has teamed up with Singaporean sauce brand Amocan to bring diners a variety of curries from Thailand, Singapore, India, and Japan. From mild Japanese curry served with pork cutlet rice to fragrant Thai green curry noodles with duck breast, Curry Kindgom’s offerings will transport your taste buds to different destinations across the continent. Aside from curry, the pan-Asian restaurant also has a variety of sweet and savoury snacks for diners to enjoy, like acar pickled pineapples, vegetarian meat and papadum, as well as homemade caramel popcorn and red bean mille-feuille.