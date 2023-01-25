Hong Kong
Timeout

Dai Lee Dai Pai Dong

  • Restaurants
  • Sham Shui Po
Dai Lee Dai Pai Dong is a crowd-favourite eatery in the Sham Shui Po neighbourhood, and has been operating for 50 years. Some of their signatures include minced pork and home-cured fish braised with eggplant, wok-fried chicken with assorted mushrooms and green onions, and deep-fried whole pigeon with spiced salt and shrimp chips. 

Shop CF11, 2/F, Pei Ho Street Market and Cooked Food Centre, Pei Ho Street Municipal Services Building, 333 Ki Lung Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
9619 7148
Mon-Sun 11am-2am

Young Master in Dai Pai Dong

  • Food and drink events

Dinner in Hong Kong doesn’t get more authentic than munching on piping hot dishes at your local dai pai dong and swigging back a few beers to wash everything down. If you’re looking to enjoy an unforgettable dining experience, Young Master Brewery will be collaborating with Dai Lee Dai Pai Dong, a 50-year old crowd-favourite eatery in Sham Shui Po, to present an exclusive dinner event on February 10. While you dig into dishes like Dai Lee’s signature roasted BBQ duck, sweet and sour pork, black pepper beef stir-fry with potatoes, and deep fried chicken cartilage, you’ll also get to knock back free-flow beers from Young Master and their HigherThan highballs. Additionally, the event will also see the launch of Young Master’s latest product, their hazy IPA Mandarin Collar Club. Tickets cost $480 per person, inclusive of seven courses and free-flow Young Master beers, and groups of four and above will be able to enjoy discounts on their ticket purchases. Find more details and purchase your tickets for this event on Young Master’s website.

