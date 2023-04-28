Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel pop-up food truck

  • Restaurants, Bakeries
  • Tong Chong Street, Quarry Bay
  • Recommended
  1. Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
    Photograph: Courtesy Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
    Photograph: Courtesy Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel is setting up its first-ever food truck at Tong Chong Street Market! Open from now to April 28, the pop-up offers a variety of food and beverage, including some of the bakery's most popular pastry items, as well as truck-exclusive creations such as the Impossible beef ball curry brioche sandwich ($58); chocolate chip cookie shot served with Oatside chocolate oat milk ($48), and char siu cream soup macaroni ($78) made with the finest char siu from 40+ year-old Cantonese barbecue store Sun Kwai Heung. The food truck opens on Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 3pm; those who bring their own reusable tumbler or mug will get to enjoy a $5 discount.

Details

Address:
Tong Chong Street
G/F, One Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!