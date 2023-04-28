Time Out says

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel is setting up its first-ever food truck at Tong Chong Street Market! Open from now to April 28, the pop-up offers a variety of food and beverage, including some of the bakery's most popular pastry items, as well as truck-exclusive creations such as the Impossible beef ball curry brioche sandwich ($58); chocolate chip cookie shot served with Oatside chocolate oat milk ($48), and char siu cream soup macaroni ($78) made with the finest char siu from 40+ year-old Cantonese barbecue store Sun Kwai Heung. The food truck opens on Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 3pm; those who bring their own reusable tumbler or mug will get to enjoy a $5 discount.