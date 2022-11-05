Time Out says

Named after traditional earthenware pots used to store sauces and ferment kimchi, Danji is a modern Korean venue that recently opened in Wan Chai’s Starstreet precinct. Founded by Jennifer Kim, the owner of the Korean food concept Seoul Recipe, Danji presents traditional and home-style Korean cuisine in a warm and friendly bistro. Expect hearty dishes like braised pork belly slices or bossam ($248), spicy tofu seafood stew ($148), and soy sauce marinated crabs ($258/$488 for two pcs). Wash your meal down with Danji’s collection of makgeolli rice wines and Korean liquor to make for the perfect experience.