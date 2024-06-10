Hong Kong
Digreen

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok
Time Out says

Digreen is a Macau-based ice cream chain best known for its wonderfully wacky ice cream flavours, Portuguese egg tarts, and creative drinks. In June 2024, the brand opened its first Hong Kong outpost in Mong Kok, bringing its best-selling flavours such as coriander, Vita lemon tea, Hokkaido Hakodate 3.7 fresh milk, as well as French blueberry cheese. Digreen’s Hong Kong location also offers a variety of hand-shaken drinks that range from options like tea combined with fresh fruits, to indulgent beverages topped with cheese foam, or combined with pomelo and sago. Some of our top picks on the menu include Okinawan brown sugar bubble tea, mango drink topped with cheese foam, as well as mango with pomelo and sago.

Details

Address:
Shop 7C & 7D, Yue Wong Building, Fa Yuen Street, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
