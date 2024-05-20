Dim Sum Here is one of the many restaurants that make up the never-ending range of dining venues along Temple Street in Jordan. You can find a wide array of classics on the menu here, but Dim Sum Here's crowd-favourites include dishes like steamed egg yolk black runny buns, black truffle prawn and vegetable dumplings, Cantonese-style steamed sponge cake, and deep-fried shrimp dumplings.
Dim Sum Here (Jordan)
- G/F, Wah Chi Mansion, 298 Temple Street, Jordan
- Hong Kong
- 5423 7079
- Mon-Sun 7.30am-10pm
