Dim Sum Here (Jordan)

Dim Sum Here is one of the many restaurants that make up the never-ending range of dining venues along Temple Street in Jordan. You can find a wide array of classics on the menu here, but Dim Sum Here's crowd-favourites include dishes like steamed egg yolk black runny buns, black truffle prawn and vegetable dumplings, Cantonese-style steamed sponge cake, and deep-fried shrimp dumplings.