Hong Kong
Ding Dim 1968

  • Restaurants
  • Central
ding dim 1968
Photograph: Ding Dim 1968/Facebook
Time Out says

Ding Dim 1968 is a casual dim sum joint located only a stone’s throw away from Tai Kwun. The kitchen here is helmed by masters that have over 50 years of experience, so you know you’re in good hands. If you’ve never had dim sum and you’re not sure what to order, Ding Dim 1968 has a few set menus that offer some of the must-trys, such as har gao (shrimp dumplings) and siu mai (pork dumplings), along with other options that are perfect for a first introduction to dim sum.

Details

Address:
59 Wyndham Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9698 1968
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu, Sun 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm
