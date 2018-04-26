Time Out says

Ding Dim 1968 is a casual dim sum joint located only a stone’s throw away from Tai Kwun. The kitchen here is helmed by masters that have over 50 years of experience, so you know you’re in good hands. If you’ve never had dim sum and you’re not sure what to order, Ding Dim 1968 has a few set menus that offer some of the must-trys, such as har gao (shrimp dumplings) and siu mai (pork dumplings), along with other options that are perfect for a first introduction to dim sum.