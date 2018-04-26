Ding Dim 1968 is a casual dim sum joint located only a stone’s throw away from Tai Kwun. The kitchen here is helmed by masters that have over 50 years of experience, so you know you’re in good hands. If you’ve never had dim sum and you’re not sure what to order, Ding Dim 1968 has a few set menus that offer some of the must-trys, such as har gao (shrimp dumplings) and siu mai (pork dumplings), along with other options that are perfect for a first introduction to dim sum.
Ding Dim 1968
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 59 Wyndham Street, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9698 1968
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Thu, Sun 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm
