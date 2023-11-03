Time Out says

Nestled along Cheung Chau's Praya Road is Ding Ding, a spacious Japanese-inspired cafe with a bright interior. This quaint cafe has a cosy and homely atmosphere due to plenty of sunlight coming through their large windows, allowing you to people-watch as you enjoy your meal. As an additional touch, Ding Ding's decor and cutlery heavily feature cats as a motif – you'll find them scattered across the venue as figurines, hanging wall arts, or even cat-shaped bowls. When it comes to Ding Ding's food, this cafe serves up a decent selection of Japanese and Western sets like spicy cod roe with snow crab meat on pasta ($78), karaage with rice ($68), or the Cheung Chau prawn tempura set ($70) – all of which come with a small salad and miso soup.