Discover a symphony of global flavours at FEAST this summer

Bottomless antipasti
Begin with an assortment of antipasti* that caters to every palate. Standouts include terrines and soft-boiled duck egg with salmon roe.
*subject to availability
Treat yourself to a sumptuous and lavish dining experience this summer. Celebrating the warmth of togetherness and communal dining, FEAST, the all-day dining destination nestled within EAST Hong Kong in Tai Koo, launches the new ‘Build Your Own FEAST’ semi-buffet dinner. Showcasing a plethora of dishes inspired by the finest flavours from around the world, it promises an unforgettable dining experience for you and your loved ones with a wide array of main courses and sides, complemented by unlimited servings of antipasti and desserts.
Priced at $688* per person, the semi-buffet dinner is available from Monday to Sunday, between 6pm and 10pm. Read on to explore the diverse range of plates ‘Build Your Own FEAST’ brings to the table.
*Prices are subject to 10 percent service charge.
Take your pick from a delicious selection of eight main courses, each boasting unique international flavours.
The menu offers five tempting choices for meat lovers, including the slow-cooked black Angus beef short rib, adorned with a brioche crust, bone marrow, and mushroom bordelaise; and the grilled prime Australian rib eye with garlic bulb, asparagus, and bearnaise sauce. Alternatively, savour the roasted half corn-fed chicken with sausage and morel stuffing; the vadouvan lamb thali featuring spiced cutlet, slow-cooked lamb shoulder, grilled kofta, and tamarind chutney; or the sticky rice stuffed crispy pork belly made with Cantonese sausage.
For those seeking lighter options, there are also seafood dishes such as the tandoor baked Chilean sea bass paired with mussels, coconut curry, mint, and cucumber yoghurt; or the whole steamed sea bass stuffed with shrimps, crab meats, and scallops. The shellfish and chicken chilli clay pot, featuring a medley of lobster, abalone, scallop, fish maw, and chicken thigh, is also a must-try.
Don’t forget to pair your main course with other sides for a true feast, including chunky fries with seaweed salt, fried rice with scallops and asparagus, creamed potatoes with black truffle, roti, gratin dauphinois, steamed broccolini with oyster sauce, baked sweet potatoes with miso and seaweed butter, as well as honey roasted baby carrots.
Craving more? You can enjoy an additional main course dish for just $300 more.
Head over to the dessert buffet station and wrap up your feast with a slew of tempting sweet treats*, including silky smooth homemade gelato, crème brûlée, 70 percent chocolate tart, hojicha mousse, and more.
*subject to availability
Visit FEAST’s official website for more info and book your table today.