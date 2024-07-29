Discover a symphony of global flavours at FEAST this summer

Take your pick from a delicious selection of eight main courses, each boasting unique international flavours.

The menu offers five tempting choices for meat lovers, including the slow-cooked black Angus beef short rib, adorned with a brioche crust, bone marrow, and mushroom bordelaise; and the grilled prime Australian rib eye with garlic bulb, asparagus, and bearnaise sauce. Alternatively, savour the roasted half corn-fed chicken with sausage and morel stuffing; the vadouvan lamb thali featuring spiced cutlet, slow-cooked lamb shoulder, grilled kofta, and tamarind chutney; or the sticky rice stuffed crispy pork belly made with Cantonese sausage.

For those seeking lighter options, there are also seafood dishes such as the tandoor baked Chilean sea bass paired with mussels, coconut curry, mint, and cucumber yoghurt; or the whole steamed sea bass stuffed with shrimps, crab meats, and scallops. The shellfish and chicken chilli clay pot, featuring a medley of lobster, abalone, scallop, fish maw, and chicken thigh, is also a must-try.

Don’t forget to pair your main course with other sides for a true feast, including chunky fries with seaweed salt, fried rice with scallops and asparagus, creamed potatoes with black truffle, roti, gratin dauphinois, steamed broccolini with oyster sauce, baked sweet potatoes with miso and seaweed butter, as well as honey roasted baby carrots.

Craving more? You can enjoy an additional main course dish for just $300 more.