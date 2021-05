Happy birthday to the hybrid croissant-doughnut

To celebrate its eighth year since creation by chef Dominique Ansel, the hybrid croissant-doughnut pastry returns to Hong Kong for a limited time only from May 12 to 30 in the form of a chrysanthemum and blood peach cronut. Exclusive to Hong Kong, the sweet and golden crispy cronut is filled with a floral chrysanthemum honey ganache and juicy blood peach jam, a flavour never to repeat anywhere else. So make sure you get your hands on them soon and remember that they’re best enjoyed immediately.