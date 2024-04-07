Hong Kong
Double Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok
  1. double cafe
    Photograph: Facebook/Double Cafe
  2. double cafe
    Photograph: Facebook/Double Cafe
Located in Mong Kok, Double Cafe is a spacious restaurant that dishes up an array of casual bites such as fried finger foods, pasta, salads, and desserts. As for beverages, this restaurant has a range of creative drinks inspired by tarot cards, as well as standard coffee and tea varieties. If you and your friends need to kill some time before or after your meal, Double Cafe provides a wide selection of board games that’ll appeal to all ages like aeroplane chess, Rummikub, Scrabble, and plenty more.

Details

Address:
4/F, Ko's House, 577 Nathan Road, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9768 2318
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-11pm
