Located in Mong Kok, Double Cafe is a spacious restaurant that dishes up an array of casual bites such as fried finger foods, pasta, salads, and desserts. As for beverages, this restaurant has a range of creative drinks inspired by tarot cards, as well as standard coffee and tea varieties. If you and your friends need to kill some time before or after your meal, Double Cafe provides a wide selection of board games that’ll appeal to all ages like aeroplane chess, Rummikub, Scrabble, and plenty more.
Double Cafe
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 4/F, Ko's House, 577 Nathan Road, Mong Kok
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9768 2318
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 12pm-11pm
