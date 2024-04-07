Time Out says

Located in Mong Kok, Double Cafe is a spacious restaurant that dishes up an array of casual bites such as fried finger foods, pasta, salads, and desserts. As for beverages, this restaurant has a range of creative drinks inspired by tarot cards, as well as standard coffee and tea varieties. If you and your friends need to kill some time before or after your meal, Double Cafe provides a wide selection of board games that’ll appeal to all ages like aeroplane chess, Rummikub, Scrabble, and plenty more.