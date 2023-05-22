Time Out says

Even before setting foot into Double Chilli’s dining venue, the entrance already greets you with graffiti of chilli peppers over an open flame, setting the tone for the cuisine that you’re about to dig into. While they offer a range of Sichuan fare, Double Chilli is best known for their dry hotpots. Available in four flavours – spicy hot, peppery spicy, cumin, and scallions as a non-spicy option – Double Chilli’s dry pots use chillies and spices from Sichuan to create authentic mouthwatering flavours. After picking your pot base, select how spicy you’d like it – from mild to crazy hot – and select your add-ins like sliced beef, honeycomb tripe, or spare ribs.