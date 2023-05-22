Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Double Chilli

  • Restaurants
  • Tin Hau
  • Recommended
  1. Double Chilli
    Photograph: Courtesy Double Chilli
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Double Chilli
    Photograph: Courtesy Double Chilli
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Double Chilli
    Photograph: Courtesy Double Chilli
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Double Chilli
    Photograph: Courtesy Double Chilli
    PreviousNext
    /4
Order delivery
Advertising

Time Out says

Even before setting foot into Double Chilli’s dining venue, the entrance already greets you with graffiti of chilli peppers over an open flame, setting the tone for the cuisine that you’re about to dig into. While they offer a range of Sichuan fare, Double Chilli is best known for their dry hotpots. Available in four flavours – spicy hot, peppery spicy, cumin, and scallions as a non-spicy option – Double Chilli’s dry pots use chillies and spices from Sichuan to create authentic mouthwatering flavours. After picking your pot base, select how spicy you’d like it –  from mild to crazy hot – and select your add-ins like sliced beef, honeycomb tripe, or spare ribs.

Details

Address:
68 Hing Fat Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6405 7120
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 1pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.