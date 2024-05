Time Out says

Popular pizza shop Dough Bros specialises in made-to-order handmade sourdough pizzas. Since their inception in 2019, Dough Bros has earned a reputation as one of Hong Kong’s hottest pizza chains, evident from their numerous branches around town. This chain always creates innovative dishes including new pizza flavours, doughnuts, and homemade dipping sauces, making for a great option to enjoy with friends.