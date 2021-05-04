Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Dozy

Restaurants, Cafés Sham Shui Po
If you're all about rustic, industrial designs, Dozy is the place to be. Though the venue is relatively small, its high ceiling and open space setting will definitely have you fooled. There is also adequate space, along with different varieties of botanicals between each seat, for customers to enjoy as much privacy as possible – so feel free to strike your best pose against the greenery. The cafe currently serves up coffee with a nutty blend and a strong, smoky flavour, as well as small treats such as cakes and sandwiches.

Address: 199 Ki Lung Street, Sham Shui Po
www.instagram.com/dozy.cafe
Opening hours: Mon to Fri 10.30am-6pm, Sat to Sun 9am-6pm
