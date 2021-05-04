If you're all about rustic, industrial designs, Dozy is the place to be. Though the venue is relatively small, its high ceiling and open space setting will definitely have you fooled. There is also adequate space, along with different varieties of botanicals between each seat, for customers to enjoy as much privacy as possible – so feel free to strike your best pose against the greenery. The cafe currently serves up coffee with a nutty blend and a strong, smoky flavour, as well as small treats such as cakes and sandwiches.