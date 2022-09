Time Out says

Tucked away in Tai Wai's quiet neighbourhood, E for Egg Cafe offers Japanese teishoko bentos, salad bowls, and homemade desserts like their E for Egg waffle, topped with an egg decoration. Be sure to try out their sumptous scrambled egg toasts stuffed with ingredients like soft-shell crab with salmon roe and seafood salad. Aside from their cafe space, E for Egg Cafe also has a tatami area on their second floor for a quieter dining experience.