Eggslut

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
American gourmet sandwich chain Eggslut has officially opened its doors in Hong Kong! Hongkongers can dig into Eggslut’s signature egg sandwiches, which take sumptuous ingredients like applewood smoked bacon, homemade chicken sausage, seared USDA prime grade tri-tip steak, as well as ground Angus beef patties, and place them between soft, fluffy brioche buns. Most importantly, all of Eggslut’s sandwiches include either a portion of fluffy scrambled eggs, hard-cooked eggs, or a perfect over-medium egg with a jammy centre.

Details

Address:
Shop 2, G/F & Shop F-1, 1/F, Fashion Walk, 11-19 Great George Street & 27-47 Paterson Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8am-8pm
