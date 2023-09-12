Hong Kong
El Taquero

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
  1. el taquero
    Photograph: Courtesy El Taquero
  2. El Taquero
    Photograph: Courtesy El Taquero
  3. El Taquero
    Photograph: Courtesy El Taquero
  4. El Taquero
    Photograph: Courtesy El Taquero
  5. el taquero
    Photograph: Courtesy El Taquero
  6. el taquero
    Photograph: Courtesy El Taquero
Mexican restaurant El Taquero is the latest addition to Wan Chai's ever-growing collection of international restaurants. Here, diners can dig into a wide range of authentic Mexican fare that spans from street food like elotes preparados (corn on the cob smothered in mayonnaise and  dusted with cotija cheese and spices); hearty mains like chicken enchiladas topped in salsa verde; or tacos stuffed with various filling such as 'al pastor' rotisserie pork, and even cripy fried grasshoppers. 

Details

Address:
Shops B-F G/F Yan King Court, 119 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2811 1998
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 5pm-10pm
