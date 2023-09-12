Time Out says

Mexican restaurant El Taquero is the latest addition to Wan Chai's ever-growing collection of international restaurants. Here, diners can dig into a wide range of authentic Mexican fare that spans from street food like elotes preparados (corn on the cob smothered in mayonnaise and dusted with cotija cheese and spices); hearty mains like chicken enchiladas topped in salsa verde; or tacos stuffed with various filling such as 'al pastor' rotisserie pork, and even cripy fried grasshoppers.