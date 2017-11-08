Emack and Bolio's (Central)

American import Emack and Bolio's serves up epic ice cream flavours with equally epic coated cones.

The self-titled ‘rockstars of the ice cream world’ serve up some of the best icy treats in the whole city. There’s a huge array of indulgent flavours, such as the cookie monster and the salted caramel chocolate pretzel. There’re also a load of funky cones that come encrusted with rice krispies, marshmallows, fruit loops or coco pops. Your camera alone will have a feast.



