Emack and Bolio's (Central)

Restaurants, Ice-cream parlours Central
Emack & Bolio’s ice cream
Photograph: Courtesy Emack & Bolio’s

American import Emack and Bolio's serves up epic ice cream flavours with equally epic coated cones.

The self-titled ‘rockstars of the ice cream world’ serve up some of the best icy treats in the whole city. There’s a huge array of indulgent flavours, such as the cookie monster and the salted caramel chocolate pretzel. There’re also a load of funky cones that come encrusted with rice krispies, marshmallows, fruit loops or coco pops. Your camera alone will have a feast. 

Details
Address: 26 Cochrane Street
Central
Hong Kong

Price: $
Contact:
www.emackandboliohk.com Call Venue 2505 6626
