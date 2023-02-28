Hong Kong
Enishi

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
Meaning fate in Japanese, Enishi offers a unique teppanyaki experience created by its three talented chefs – Shun Sato, Toru Takano, and Ami Hamasaki. While the restaurant holds 23 diners at full capacity, Enishi offers a teppanyaki tasting menu experience for 11 diners, or a la carte dining for 12 diners. Each of the three chefs present their unique flair in Enishi’s menu, such as oyster sanbaizu which pays homage to Chef Shun’s hometown, Chef Ami’s dim sum inspired shirako gyoza, and Chef Toru’s Sichuan-style steamed fish.

Details

Address:
G/F, 49 Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
2997 7009
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-12am
