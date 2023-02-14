Italian chef Antimo Maria Merone is launching Estro’s Chef’s Table Dining Experience, offering one of the city’s most exclusive dining experiences this Valentine’s Day . The restaurant is offering a special dining package including an eight-course menu with dishes like red prawns, Hokkaido kinki fish, langoustines, linguini, and M9 tenderloin, a limousine round-trip, a bouquet of fresh flowers, a bottle of Krug Rosé, and homemade chocolates – all of that will knock you back $16,800. After Valentine’s Day, the restaurant will also accept special reservations for their Chef’s Table experience, which tailors their menu to each guest’s request.
Estro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- www.estro.hk/
- Address:
- Estro
- 2/F, 1 Duddell St, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 9380 0161
- reservations@estro.hk
- Price:
- $16,800
Dates and times
