Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Estro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience

  • Restaurants
  • Estro, Central
  1. Estro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
    Photograph: Courtesy EstroEstro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Estro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
    Photograph: Courtesy EstroEstro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Estro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
    Photograph: Courtesy EstroEstro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Estro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
    Photograph: Courtesy EstroEstro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Estro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
    Photograph: Courtesy EstroEstro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Estro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
    Photograph: Courtesy EstroEstro’s Chef’s Table Valentine’s Day Experience
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

Italian chef Antimo Maria Merone is launching Estro’s Chef’s Table Dining Experience, offering one of the city’s most exclusive dining experiences this Valentine’s Day . The restaurant is offering a special dining package including an eight-course menu with dishes like red prawns, Hokkaido kinki fish, langoustines, linguini, and M9 tenderloin, a limousine round-trip, a bouquet of fresh flowers, a bottle of Krug Rosé, and homemade chocolates – all of that will knock you back $16,800. After Valentine’s Day, the restaurant will also accept special reservations for their Chef’s Table experience, which tailors their menu to each guest’s request.

Details

Event website:
www.estro.hk/
Address:
Estro
2/F, 1 Duddell St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
9380 0161
reservations@estro.hk
Price:
$16,800

Dates and times

12:00Estro $16,800
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!