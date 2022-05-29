Time Out says

Chef Dominique Ansel's famous Cronut, first launched in 2013 at his NYC Bakery, is turning nine years old! And to celebrate, the famed pastry will return to Dang Wen Li stores across Hong Kong with a brand new flavour created exclusively for the special occasion.

Available for a limited time from May 13 to 29, the Mango & Pomelo Cronut ($48) is filled with a smooth mango whipped ganache and a homemade pomelo jam that offers a light citrus flavour and fresh mango sweetness. Guests will be able to purchase up to six Cronuts per person (for takeaway or dine-in), but only a limited batch will be freshly baked each day, so don't miss out and get there early!