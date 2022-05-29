Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Exclusive Mango & Pomelo Cronut at Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

  • Restaurants, Bakeries
  • Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel (Central), Central
  • Recommended
  1. Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
    Photograph: Courtesy Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
    Photograph: Courtesy Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Chef Dominique Ansel's famous Cronut, first launched in 2013 at his NYC Bakery, is turning nine years old! And to celebrate, the famed pastry will return to Dang Wen Li stores across Hong Kong with a brand new flavour created exclusively for the special occasion.

Available for a limited time from May 13 to 29, the Mango & Pomelo Cronut ($48) is filled with a smooth mango whipped ganache and a homemade pomelo jam that offers a light citrus flavour and fresh mango sweetness. Guests will be able to purchase up to six Cronuts per person (for takeaway or dine-in), but only a limited batch will be freshly baked each day, so don't miss out and get there early!

Details

Address:
Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel (Central)
Shop 2, G/F, H Queen's, 80 Queen’s Rd Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
dangwenli.com
3482 7735

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.