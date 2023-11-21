Experience elevated dining at ELEMENTS this Christmas in Hong Kong

Enjoy authentic Singaporean flavours at this venue this Christmas, which brings together four Michelin Guide-recommended brands under one roof – Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, Lao Jie Fang, A Noodle Story, and The 1950’s Coffee. Here you can sink your teeth into the globally celebrated Tian Tian Hainanese chicken rice made with hormone-free and fat-free chicken, and dip on their specialty sauces made with a secret recipe. To satisfy your sugar cravings, indulge in their tortoise herb jelly with coconut milk.

1050A, 1/F, Water Zone

✆ 3108 2182





Those seeking a more intimate and exclusive dining experience with your loved ones or business partners, private dining rooms are available at various restaurants. Stay tuned to ELEMENT’s website for their latest Christmas offers and happenings, and visit the shopping mall today to celebrate the festive season!