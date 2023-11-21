Experience elevated dining at ELEMENTS this Christmas in Hong Kong

Alimente: Healthy bites
Looking for healthy alternatives to balance out your indulgent holiday feasts? Visit Alimente which is located at the PREMIERE CINEMAS. Satisfy your cravings with its nutritious power bowls crafted with fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers’ markets. It also serves wholesome vegan soups, refreshing fruit juices, and delectable snack combos that can be enjoyed in-house, inside the cinema, or during picnics at the nearby West Kowloon Cultural District.
2131, 2/F, Fire Zone
✆ 2777 0030