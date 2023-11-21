Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Choy Kin Yue and Calvin Sit

Experience elevated dining at ELEMENTS this Christmas in Hong Kong

Celebrate the season of joy at these 11 dining gems

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with ELEMENTS
The holiday season is fast approaching! It’s never too early to start planning your Christmas celebrations with friends and family. Whether you’re seeking an al fresco spot for large group gatherings, a lavish afternoon tea, or exquisite cuisine, ELEMENTS has you covered. Located just above MTR Kowloon Station and conveniently linked to the Airport Express, the mall is an international icon of luxury shopping, leisure, global dining and cultural experiences. Keep reading to see a roundup of dining gems in ELEMENTS you must add to your must-try list for the festive season.

Alimente: Healthy bites
Photograph: Courtesy Choy Kin Yue

Alimente: Healthy bites

Looking for healthy alternatives to balance out your indulgent holiday feasts? Visit Alimente which is located at the PREMIERE CINEMAS. Satisfy your cravings with its nutritious power bowls crafted with fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers’ markets. It also serves wholesome vegan soups, refreshing fruit juices, and delectable snack combos that can be enjoyed in-house, inside the cinema, or during picnics at the nearby West Kowloon Cultural District.

2131, 2/F, Fire Zone
✆ 2777 0030

ANJU RESTAURANT & BAR: Korean fusion cuisine
Photograph: Courtesy Choy Kin Yue

ANJU RESTAURANT & BAR: Korean fusion cuisine

Experience the vibrant nightlife of Seoul at ANJU this holly jolly season. Named after the Korean term for ‘casual dining with alcohol’, the venue is a contemporary Korean restaurant and bar adorned with lively murals and neon light designs. They just recently opened their doors and the venue seamlessly combines the finest Korean home-sourced ingredients with Western flavours. Pair your favourite Korean beers and soju with an array of delicious dishes such as fresh burrata cheese with kimchi, crispy seaweed, and heirloom tomato, as well as deep-fried perilla leaf dumplings with squid and mustard yuzu. A must-try drink is their Melona soju drink, inspired by the beloved Korean ice cream brand. 

R004, R/F, Civic Square 
✆ 2196 8733

District 8: French classics
Photograph: Courtesy Choy Kin Yue

District 8: French classics

Transport your taste buds to the charming and festive street-side bistros of Paris’s iconic 8th arrondissement this holiday season with District 8. Indulge in exquisite French classics and comforting dishes in their al fresco or indoor setting, which transforms from a casual dining room to a buzzing bistro as the sun sets. Highlights include signature steak frites with options like Barcoo Flank, Rangers Valley Hangar, and Yarabah Ribeye, all paired with the signature Café de Paris sauce, velvety veal jus, charred onions, and hand-cut triple-cooked fat frites. Pair your Christmas meal with wine from their carefully curated 40-label wine collection.

R009, R/F, Civic Square
✆ 2537 7555

IZA Izakaya: Irresistible skewers
Photograph: Courtesy Choy Kin Yue

IZA Izakaya: Irresistible skewers

Head to this traditional izakaya for sizzling Japanese skewers featuring a variety of options, from beef, chicken, pork to okra and zucchini – all expertly grilled using binchotan charcoal, a cooking method known for its long-lasting burning temperature and smoky flavour. Other must-tries include the one-bite grilled cheese with strawberry, sea urchin cold udon, and seared salmon cheese roll. Complete your merry izakaya experience with Japanese-inspired cocktails, craft sake, and shochu in the cosy indoor or al fresco area.

R011, R/F, Civic Square
✆ 2522 1800

JOIA: Upscale Italian gastronomy
Photograph: Courtesy Choy Kin Yue

JOIA: Upscale Italian gastronomy

For a refined Italian gastronomical experience, JOIA offers a blend of elegant and relaxing ambiance, complete with an outdoor bar lounge, perfect for romantic Christmas dates or group gatherings. JOIA serves authentic Italian dishes with a modern touch accompanied by a diverse selection of cocktails and wines. Sink your teeth into grilled seafood platter with Mediterranean fish, seasonal oysters, and tiger prawns, stone-baked Trifola pizza with mozzarella, truffle and cream sauce, and Italian black truffle, as well as the risotto alla pescatora made with clams, mussels, and tiger prawns.

R010, R/F, Civic Square
✆ 2382 2323

LE SALON DE THÉ de Joël Robuchon: From sweet treats to savoury delights
Photograph: Courtesy Choy Kin Yue

LE SALON DE THÉ de Joël Robuchon: From sweet treats to savoury delights

Get into the spirit of the holiday season and treat yourself to an extensive range of pastries and cakes at the chic French tea salon by globally renowned chef Joël Robuchon. Decked in lush red velvet seating and dark wood furniture, guests can enjoy a cosy atmosphere and its iconic signature tea set featuring freshly baked madeleines, macarons, mousses, and savoury dishes like gazpacho, finger sandwiches, burgers, and king crabs with eggplant caviar. The restaurant also serves two cakes exclusively available at ELEMENTS, alongside mains like lamb cutlets, crispy duck confits, and beef tenderloins.

1089C, 1/F, Wood Zone
✆ 2351 6678

Mango Tree: Exquisite Thai fare and breathtaking views
Photograph: Courtesy Choy Kin Yue

Mango Tree: Exquisite Thai fare and breathtaking views

If you’re craving for an elevated Thai feast to celebrate the holiday, look no further than Mango Tree, which welcomes diners in a modern interior adorned with traditional Thai decor featuring a mango tree-shaped column overlooking spectacular views of Victoria Harbour. The restaurant first opened in Bangkok in 1994, today, its Hong Kong outpost serves authentic Thai dishes from all four regions of Thailand such as pomelo salad with prawn, roasted coconut, and fresh shallot, as well as the lobster and seafood Northern Thai curry noodles served with fragrant Chiang Mai-style curry sauce, garlic butter lobster, scallops, mussels, and chewy and crispy egg noodles; and of course, sticky rice with fresh Thai mango.

2032-33, 2/F, Metal Zone
✆ 2668 4884

Pandan Asian Fusion Bistro: Asian fusion flavours
Photograph: Courtesy Choy Kin Yue

Pandan Asian Fusion Bistro: Asian fusion flavours

Celebrate the festivities at this peacock-themed bistro that will transport you to the Singaporean tropical rainforests. Savour flavourful Singaporean dishes, including black pepper lobster with pan-dried vermicelli, a spicy delight with tender lobster that complements the spicy kick of black pepper with a refreshing aroma of lemongrass-infused vermicelli. Don’t forget to try their green curry risotto with fried soft shell crab – a blend of Thai and Italian flavours. 

1044-1045 , 1/F , Water Zone
✆ 2368 2799

Rico Rico: A taste of Spain
Photograph: Courtesy Choy Kin Yue

Rico Rico: A taste of Spain

Make your way to this newly opened restaurant for a joyful Spanish feast. Adorned with forest green leather sofa benches and emerald green marble table tops, it boasts a dazzling bar and offers an expansive selection of delectable Spanish tapas and dishes, as well as premium wines and craft cocktails. Standout dishes include the seafood paella made with authentic Valencian bomba rice which absorbs three times its volume in broth, as well as the Rico Rico Suckling Pig with crispy skin and tender meat.

1001, 1/F , Fire Zone
✆ 2196 8466

Stormies: Comforting American treats
Photograph: Courtesy Choy Kin Yue

Stormies: Comforting American treats

Perfect for celebrations and parties with a stylish al fresco area, Stormies is a casual American drinking joint. Guests can enjoy an array of bar snacks, salads, burgers, pastas, and sandwiches. Party food and drink packages are also available, perfect for Christmas group gatherings. Savour comforting bites, including chilli beef nachos, buffalo wings, and crispy calamari with the Stormies Platter, as well as grilled USDA ribeye steak paired with Café de Paris butter, truffle fries, and mixed salad.

R005-07, R/F, Civic Square
✆ 2196 8098

Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice: Authentic Singaporean cuisine
Photograph: Courtesy Calvin Sit

Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice: Authentic Singaporean cuisine

Enjoy authentic Singaporean flavours at this venue this Christmas, which brings together four Michelin Guide-recommended brands under one roof – Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, Lao Jie Fang, A Noodle Story, and The 1950’s Coffee. Here you can sink your teeth into the globally celebrated Tian Tian Hainanese chicken rice made with hormone-free and fat-free chicken, and dip on their specialty sauces made with a secret recipe. To satisfy your sugar cravings, indulge in their tortoise herb jelly with coconut milk.

1050A, 1/F, Water Zone
✆ 3108 2182

Those seeking a more intimate and exclusive dining experience with your loved ones or business partners, private dining rooms are available at various restaurants. Stay tuned to ELEMENT’s website for their latest Christmas offers and happenings, and visit the shopping mall today to celebrate the festive season!

