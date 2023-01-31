Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

F.I.G.S Bistro Mediterranean & Apéro Terrace Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Taikoo Shing
  1. F.I.G.S
    Photograph: Courtesy F.I.G.S Bistro Mediterranean & Apéro Terrace Bar
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. F.I.G.S group shot
    Photograph: Courtesy F.I.G.S Bistro Mediterranean & Apéro Terrace Bar
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. F.I.G.S
    Photograph: Courtesy F.I.G.S Bistro Mediterranean & Apéro Terrace Bar
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

F.I.G.S Bistro Mediterranean & Apéro Terrace Bar is an all-new al fresco dining and drinking destination that offers a range of Mediterranean flavours in Taikoo Shing. The restaurant’s name is an acronym for France, Italy, Greece, and Spain, reflecting the origins of dishes in their menu which include lobster thermidor ($498), truffle ricotta ravioli ($158), chicken souvlaki ($208) and Iberico jamon and cheese croquettes ($158).

Details

Address:
Shop 601, 6/F, 1111 King's Road, Cityplaza One, Taikoo Shing, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2126 7357
Opening hours:
Sun-Thur 11.30am-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-11.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!