F.I.G.S Bistro Mediterranean & Apéro Terrace Bar is an all-new al fresco dining and drinking destination that offers a range of Mediterranean flavours in Taikoo Shing. The restaurant’s name is an acronym for France, Italy, Greece, and Spain, reflecting the origins of dishes in their menu which include lobster thermidor ($498), truffle ricotta ravioli ($158), chicken souvlaki ($208) and Iberico jamon and cheese croquettes ($158).
- Shop 601, 6/F, 1111 King's Road, Cityplaza One, Taikoo Shing, Quarry Bay
- Hong Kong
- 2126 7357
- Sun-Thur 11.30am-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-11.30pm
