Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Falcone

  • Restaurants
  • Central
Falcone
Photograph: Courtesy Falcone
Advertising

Time Out says

Black Sheep Restaurants is expanding its family with the addition of Falcone, an all-day Napoli pizzeria set to open this May. The new restaurant will be located in the main atrium of IFC, offering guests a lively atmosphere that reflects the vibrant energy of Napoli streets. The menu will feature a neo-Neapolitan style of pizza inspired by the culinary traditions of the Campania region. While an official opening date has yet to be announced, interested individuals can follow Falcone's Instagram page to stay updated and catch a series of short films showcasing the restaurant's origin story, featuring Black Sheep Restaurants founders Syed Asim Hussain and Christopher Mark traversing and eating their way around Naples. 

Details

Address:
Main Atrium IFC Mall, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.