Black Sheep Restaurants is expanding its family with the addition of Falcone, an all-day Napoli pizzeria set to open this May. The new restaurant will be located in the main atrium of IFC, offering guests a lively atmosphere that reflects the vibrant energy of Napoli streets. The menu will feature a neo-Neapolitan style of pizza inspired by the culinary traditions of the Campania region. While an official opening date has yet to be announced, interested individuals can follow Falcone's Instagram page to stay updated and catch a series of short films showcasing the restaurant's origin story, featuring Black Sheep Restaurants founders Syed Asim Hussain and Christopher Mark traversing and eating their way around Naples.