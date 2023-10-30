Time Out says

New Town Plaza in Sha Tin welcomes popular Shanghai-based Thai hotpot restaurant Fall In Thai as their newest addition to its growing collection of dining eateries. Dunk your desired ingredients into Fall in Thai’s rich broths, like the tom yung goong shrimp broth ($198), coconut milk chicken broth ($128), and slow-cooked beef brisket broth ($128). If you want to make your dining experience extra special, opt for the treasure chest seafood combo deal ($488 for two, $588 for four), which comes with one of Fall In Thai’s signature broths, along with a treasure chest seafood platter piled high with fresh abalone, sea shrimp, clams, and cuttlefish balls. Alternatively, order a la carte from the menu to try signature plates like Fall In Thai’s beef platter ($288) – consisting of cuts like short ribs, oyster blade, fatty beef slices and beef tongue – shrimp rolls with bamboo shoots ($79); lemongrass chicken wings ($48), and many more.