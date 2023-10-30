Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Fall In Thai

  • Restaurants
  • Sha Tin
  1. fall in thai
    Photograph: Courtesy Fall In Thai
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. fall in thai
    Photograph: Courtesy Fall In Thai
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

New Town Plaza in Sha Tin welcomes popular Shanghai-based Thai hotpot restaurant Fall In Thai as their newest addition to its growing collection of dining eateries. Dunk your desired ingredients into Fall in Thai’s rich broths, like the tom yung goong shrimp broth ($198), coconut milk chicken broth ($128), and slow-cooked beef brisket broth ($128). If you want to make your dining experience extra special, opt for the treasure chest seafood combo deal ($488 for two, $588 for four), which comes with one of Fall In Thai’s signature broths, along with a treasure chest seafood platter piled high with fresh abalone, sea shrimp, clams, and cuttlefish balls. Alternatively, order a la carte from the menu to try signature plates like Fall In Thai’s beef platter ($288) – consisting of cuts like short ribs, oyster blade, fatty beef slices and beef tongue – shrimp rolls with bamboo shoots ($79); lemongrass chicken wings ($48), and many more.

Details

Address:
Shop 708, 7/F, New Town Plaza Phase I, 18 Sha Tin Centre Street, Sha Tin
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.