Time Out says

Renowned chef David Toutain, known for his eponymous Michelin-starred Paris restaurant, has set up shop in Hong Kong in partnership with ZS Hospitality Group, the company behind Michelin-starred establishments Hansik Goo, Whey, and Ying Jee Club. Feuille, named after the French word for foliage and pronounced 'feuy', will offer a multi-course menu inspired by the growth and parts of a plant, from seeds to roots, stems to flowers and leaves, while staying true to the refined traditions of French cuisine. Executive chef Joris Rousseau will lead the team in creating dishes that feature seasonal vegetables, meat, and seafood sourced ethically and sustainably, reflecting the sustainability efforts and practices of Toutain’s Paris restaurant.