Time Out says

Part coffee shop and part croffle bakery, Fifty Fifty offers an easy grab-and-go option for those looking to pick up a quick bite during the day. The takeaway shop is located conveniently inside a Japanese supermarket in Tseung Kwan O, with a few bar seats on the side to accommodate eager diners who can't wait to dig into the hot buttery pastries. Fifty Fifty offers over 12 croffle flavours, including yuzu honey, peanut butter and condensed milk, pandan kaya, matcha red bean, and strawberry cream cheese. They also make croffle sandwiches that come with ham and cheese; and smoked salmon and cream cheese.