Meaning ‘tea time factory’ in Swedish, Fikafabriken is a cafe in Sai Ying Pun that offers guests an authentic Swedish experience. While their menu has a selection of coffee and tea beverages, Fikafabriken also has a range of Scandinavian delights to pair with their drinks, from baked goods like cinnamon buns and gingerbread to Nordic open-faced sandwiches with toppings like salmon and cured meats.