Hong Kong
Fineprint (Sai Ying Pun)

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun
Drop by Fineprint's Sai Ying Pun location to relax in this laid-back cafe. Their menu is full of dishes that feature Fineprint's signature sourdough bread such as of toasties, served with toppings like scrambled eggs or smoked salmon, or even toasted and paired with a spread of your choice. This venue has a few outdoor seats, so you can bring your four-legged friends out with you for a meal; or soak up the sun as you enjoy your meal. Whether you come here to grab a quick bite, or stay the afternoon to sip on coffee and wine;  this no-frills cafe-bar makes for an excellent spot to chill all day.

Details

Address:
14 Second Street, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9440 4889
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6am-6pm
