This handmade tea shop in Hung Hom features premium teas meticulously brewed from original tea leaves. One of their signature offerings uses jasmine tea and undergoes a meticulous five-step fermentation process, ensuring that the floral fragrance of jasmine fully infuses into the tea leaves.

At Fini Tea, the focus is on capturing the true essence and authenticity of tea. Fini tea uses cane sugar as a healthier alternative, and makes sure it doesn’t overpower the tea’s natural flavours. Additionally, all fruit teas are paired with water chestnut bubbles, adding a delightful touch of crispiness to every sip.

Flagship products include the Yashi handmade lemon tea, brewed with a special recipe to preserve the natural aroma of Yashi tea leaves and infused with fresh lemons to offer subtle floral and fruity flavours. Other must-tries include the refreshing ice-crushed grape lemon tea, salted Yashi milk tea, sakura handmade lemon tea, as well as the hot pear tea series.