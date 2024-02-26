Hong Kong
Fish & Chick (Sheung Wan)

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
Casual eatery Fish & Chick has opened a new location in Sheung Wan’s bustling neighbourhood. To ensure the freshest produce for their diners, the restaurant works together with local fishermen to source their catches of the day. This modern chippy’s menu has various types of fish which can be battered for their signature fish and chips, with options like sea bass ($155), cod ($150), halibut ($150), and even a vegan-friendly ‘fishless’ alternative ($110). Fish & Chick also offers dishes such as slow-roasted chicken ($100 for half, $200 for whole), salads (from $80), and spaghetti aglio olio ($108). What’s more, customers who pick up their own takeaway orders of fish and chips can enjoy an exclusive buy one, get one free deal (until stocks last).

Details

Address:
G/F, Shop F, 27 Hillier Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
6628 0820
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-9pm
