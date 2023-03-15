Time Out says

Tucked behind Mong Kok's Langham Place, Fishball Gor is most famous for - you guessed it - their fishballs, which you can get either in an original flavour or our recommended spicy flavour, cooked using a secret recipe of herbs and spices to give it just the right amount of kick. Like many other snack shops and street food stalls in the city, the establishment also offers staples such as stuffed three treasures, cart noodles, steamed siu mai, cheung fun, and imitation shark's fin soup, so don't let the restaurant's name limit you to just those spheres of fish meat and flour.