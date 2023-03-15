Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Fishball Gor

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok
  • Recommended
  1. Fishball Gor
    Photograph: Courtesy Fishball GorFishball Gor
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Fishball Gor
    Photograph: Courtesy Fishball GorFishball Gor
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Tucked behind Mong Kok's Langham Place, Fishball Gor is most famous for - you guessed it - their fishballs, which you can get either in an original flavour or our recommended spicy flavour, cooked using a secret recipe of herbs and spices to give it just the right amount of kick. Like many other snack shops and street food stalls in the city, the establishment also offers staples such as stuffed three treasures, cart noodles, steamed siu mai, cheung fun, and imitation shark's fin soup, so don't let the restaurant's name limit you to just those spheres of fish meat and flour. 

Details

Address:
G/F, New Asia Building, 6 Argyle Street, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2638 5060
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!