Hong Kong
Flat Iron Burger

  • Restaurants
  • Central
flat iron burger
Photograph: Courtesy Flat Iron Burger
Time Out says

Flat Iron Burger is the latest joint that’s set to open on Elgin Street this March. As the brainchild of chefs Aarik Persaud and Johnny Glover, this pop-up venue will dish up piping hot burgers fresh off the grill to hungry diners. Try mouth-watering creations like Pigalle N Cheese with truffle jam and melted raclette cheese, Shinjuku Surf n Turf with tempura lobster tails and a miso BBQ glaze, or the Buffalo Bill which features a crispy chicken breast topped with chilli crisp instead of a burger patty. Still feeling hungry? Flat Iron Burger’s menu also consists of fries piled high with toppings and sauces, as well as frozen custards and concrete shakes for a sweet ending.

Details

Address:
G/F, 27 & 29 Elgin Street, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur 12pm-10pm, Fri-Sun 12pm-11pm
