Flat Iron Burger is the latest joint that’s set to open on Elgin Street this March. As the brainchild of chefs Aarik Persaud and Johnny Glover, this pop-up venue will dish up piping hot burgers fresh off the grill to hungry diners. Try mouth-watering creations like Pigalle N Cheese with truffle jam and melted raclette cheese, Shinjuku Surf n Turf with tempura lobster tails and a miso BBQ glaze, or the Buffalo Bill which features a crispy chicken breast topped with chilli crisp instead of a burger patty. Still feeling hungry? Flat Iron Burger’s menu also consists of fries piled high with toppings and sauces, as well as frozen custards and concrete shakes for a sweet ending.

