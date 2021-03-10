Just when you thought Sham Shui Po couldn't possibly make space for yet another cafe, Fonji Cafe opens with a moody, vintage aesthetic much like a kissaten, a Japanese-style tearoom. Light bites and cakes are served here, and we give extra points for all the cat-themed decor dotted all around the space! Fonji only opened in late February, but it has been making quite a bit of noise on Instagram thanks to every camera-clad foodie in town. If you decide to visit, or even just to take a pic by the shopfront, be prepared to wait in line.



Must-try: Pandan Kaya Coconut Cake; Canele; Fonji Maple cafe latte