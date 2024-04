Time Out says

Kai Tak's Airside food court, Foodmuse, spans over 10,000 sq ft and provides kiosks from 11 local and international restaurants for customers to choose from. Here, you can find options like casual Vietnamese restaurant De Viet Pho Express, rustic Taiwanese eatery Taiwan Bento, Japanese sushi dining venue Sushi Ten, as well as Needs Burger, a homemade burger specialist restaurant from Seoul.