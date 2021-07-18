From the mountains of Sha Tin to Japan with YAMA at Royal Park Hotel
The new modern Japanese izakaya that takes your taste buds on a journey to the top
YAMA, the Royal Park Hotel’s new 150-seat dining destination and modern Japanese izakaya, is officially open to offer Hongkongers innovative takes on Japanese cuisine and traditional style washoku which are based on the classic preparation of rice and side dishes made with seasonal ingredients.
Named after the Japanese word for mountain, YAMA is nestled between the lush greenery and verdant hills of Sha Tin and aims to whisk Hong Kong’s most discerning diners off to Japan’s mountains. Upon entering the new restaurant, at the lobby of Royal Park Hotel, guests will find a mountain carved out of brass at the entrance, which marks the beginning of the journey towards YAMA.
The modern restaurant showcases a minimalist design with natural stone and warm walnut wood running through the interior for that connection between space and nature. It is also home to a lively bar, a robatayaki bar with an open kitchen, an outdoor area, and the main dining area with private rooms accented with Japanese nostalgia. Here, diners will reap the rewards of the restaurant’s high-quality charcoal grill which uses the world’s best charcoal: binchotan, a feature only a few restaurants in Hong Kong possess and results in grilled dishes with an enticing smoky aroma.
Led by Royal Park Hotel’s Executive Japanese Chef and Tokyo-born Kaoru Mitsuhashi, whose extensive experience in Japanese cuisine spans over 30 years in Japan, London, and Hong Kong, YAMA provides a variety of dishes that enable you to travel to Japan through your taste buds.
Using ingredients from Japan’s lands, must-try dishes include the signature crisp yet tender Wagyu beef cutlet sandwich in soft white bread, and the succulent charcoal-grilled skewered meats such as homemade minced chicken tsukune, made with Japanese chicken, lotus root and burdock, served with a sweet soy sauce and runny egg yolk.
Diving deep into the oceans of Japan for the freshest seafood, other dish highlights include a rich and flavourful Hokkaido snow crab meat cream croquette, and the tuna and avocado tartare served with crunchy monaka crackers and wasabi jelly.
You can then finish your meal on a high note with the sweet Japanese tradition of chilled and chewy kuzumochi with kinako ice cream made with roasted soybean flour. And to quench your thirst, YAMA offers a good selection of sake and craft cocktails. Savour the signature cocktail, Ichigo Ichie, which has been named after a Japanese idiom that stems from the sacred tea ceremony and refers to the concept of treasuring the unrepeatable nature of a moment. Based on Japanese whisky, white cocoa liquor, and matcha liqueur, the cocktail is then mingled with matcha tea, and hazelnut syrup for an earthy yet refreshing taste that will leave you feeling zen with each sip.
YAMA is located at Level 1, Royal Park Hotel, 8 Pak Hok Ting Street, Sha Tin.
For reservations, please call 2694 3869.