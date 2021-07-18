From the mountains of Sha Tin to Japan with YAMA at Royal Park Hotel

The new modern Japanese izakaya that takes your taste buds on a journey to the top

YAMA, the Royal Park Hotel’s new 150-seat dining destination and modern Japanese izakaya, is officially open to offer Hongkongers innovative takes on Japanese cuisine and traditional style washoku which are based on the classic preparation of rice and side dishes made with seasonal ingredients.

Named after the Japanese word for mountain, YAMA is nestled between the lush greenery and verdant hills of Sha Tin and aims to whisk Hong Kong’s most discerning diners off to Japan’s mountains. Upon entering the new restaurant, at the lobby of Royal Park Hotel, guests will find a mountain carved out of brass at the entrance, which marks the beginning of the journey towards YAMA.