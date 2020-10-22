Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Fukuro

  • Restaurants
  • Soho
  • Recommended
Fukuro sashimi platter
Photograph: Courtesy Fukuro/Nicholas Wong
Advertising

Time Out says

Boisterous izakaya from the team behind Ho Lee Fook and New Punjab Club

This izakaya is helmed by chef Shun Sato, a Sendai native who has worked in Tokyo’s famous Tsukiji Market, Sydney restaurants BlancHaru and Yoshii and, more recently here in Hong Kong, Belon and Ho Lee Fook. Signature dishes include the likes of seasonal sashimi, grilled octopus on potato confit with ginger soy, and A4 wagyu sukiyaki. In typical izakaya fashion, quality whisky highballs are the tipple of choice.

Details

Address:
G/F, Winly Bldg, 1-5 Elgin St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2333 8841
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.