FullCafe is as much of an art gallery as it is a cafe. Inspired by the animated film Wall-E, the founders wanted to create an other-worldly space for visitors to escape, take a breather and enjoy life. Many elements were kept from the cafe's former identity as a 60-something-year-old bing sutt, including floor tiles, metal gates, old cart seatings, and more. Add to that a collection of antiques like mailboxes, dial phones, jukebox, old newspapers, books and toys – a visit to FullCafe is like stepping inside a time capsule. Try the silky-smooth Whisky Coffee or go for a cheeky glass of Japanese plum wine or highball. As for the food, you really can't go wrong with any of their wagyu dishes.