Tsim Sha Tsui gains another addition to its ever-growing list of Korean restaurants with Galbi Town, a premium Korean barbecue restaurant that spreads over 8,000sq ft and features several private dining rooms. Here, diners can enjoy premium Hanwoo beef flown in directly from Korea, such as Galbi Town’s signature Wang Galbi ($320) – prime size beef rib marinated with cherry blossom honey; marinated beef whole rib ($380); or the Hanwoo platter ($898) for a complete experience. Don’t forget to order other mains like cold noodles in beef broth or spicy sauce ($118), soft bean curd stew ($118), or army stew ($128).