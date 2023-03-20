Gaylord’s Golden Jubilee celebrations

Time Out says

Gaylord Indian Restaurant celebrates their 50th anniversary of dishing up indulgent Indian dishes in Hong Kong. To honour their momentous milestone, Gaylord invited legendary Indian celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor to create a curated Golden Jubilee Celebration tasting menu featuring a selection of Gaylord’s classic favourites with chef Kapoor’s exquisite delicacies. Feast on tantalising appetisers like Kerala-style crabs with curry leaf or lemongrass chicken malai tikka; or sumptuous entrees such as bay prawns cooked in spiced coconut milk and truffle oil, as well as chef Kapoor’s signature dish, spinach roundels stuffed with cottage cheese in smoked pepper makhani. In addition to the dishes, Gaylord offers three celebratory beverages: Rose-Royale, a sparkling pink cocktail with gold leaf; Oldie Goldie, a bourbon and Indian rum cocktail; and Rukmamaya, a home-infused gin. Guests can savour chef Kapoor’s tasting menu for the next six months.