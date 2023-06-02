Hong Kong
Timeout

G'Day Cafe and Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Shek Tong Tsui
  1. g'day cafe
    Photograph: Courtesy G'Day Cafe and Restaurant
  2. g'day cafe
    Photograph: Courtesy G'Day Cafe and Restaurant
Time Out says

If it's name wasn't a dead giveaway, G'Day Cafe is an Australian cafe in Sai Ying Pun that has a relaxed and laid-back atmosphere. Start your day off with their breakfast or brekkie options like the G'Day yoghurt bowl ($98) piled high with seasonal fruits, mixed nuts, and rolled oats; or the G'sanga ($162), a toastie made with pork collar, green apple slices, and eggs. Enjoy casual meals during the day with dishes like chilled octopus with pickled jalapeno ($138), French duck confit with eggs ($188), or G'Day's classic seafood platter ($688).

Additionally, G'Day offers all-you-can-eat menus on every Tuesday and Friday. On Tuesdays, guests can dig into a limitless Aussie BBQ ($268), which offers guests a platter full of ribs, charred wings, sausages, corn on the cob, potato salad, and duck fat fries; whereas on Friday diners are treated to a surf-and-turf feast with the unlimited Australian mussels and striploin steak. 

Address:
Shop A G/F, Nam Cheong Building, 48-52 Hill Road, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5436 5358
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11am-10pm, Sat-Sun 10am-10pm
