Get a chance to win a dining experience at Japanese ramen gastropub GOGYO

  Restaurants
Time Out says

Savour an exclusive tasting menu at GOGYO with a friend on February 15

Founded by Japanese ‘ramen king’ Shigemi Kawahara in 2003, ramen restaurant GOGYO returns after three years at Alexandra House.

On February 15, GOGYO is giving away the exclusive opportunity for 20 pairs of Time Out Hong Kong readers to try out an exclusive tasting menu. Aside from their signature dishes like their Kogashi Miso Ramen and LAWRY’s Roasted USDA Prime Beef Consomme Ramen, the tasting menu also offers irresistible tsumami items such as Miso Wagyu Sando and Kagoshima Wagyu Carpaccio. Be sure to leave room for their Assorted Skewer Sets created by Hakata-based yakitori expert Hachibei, Kyoto-style DIY Sushi, and more. Guests can wash their meal down with GOGYO’s exclusive beverages like their Shiso Green Tea Kombucha and craft beer from Heroes Beer Co.

Fill in the survey below and answer the question to get a chance at winning.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Gogyo

